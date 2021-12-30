STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra on December 29, 2021, recorded a spurt in new COVID-19 cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron, according to the state health department.

Published: 30th December 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

 MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as "Hum", "Khuda Gawah" and "Aankhen", on Thursday said she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the 1990s popular star shared that she had tested four days ago.

"COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4," the actor, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine, wrote.

Shirodkar, who stays in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine in January this year.

"Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules- your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe," she said.

Back in India, especially Maharashtra, the cases of COVID-19 are rising once again.

The state on Wednesday recorded a spurt in new COVID-19 cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron, according to the state health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shilpa Shirodkar Covid Shilpa Shirodkar Maharashtra Covid Omicron Sinopharm
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp