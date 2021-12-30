STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5

36 Farmhouse revolves around three kids who try every possible trick to own their mother’s will. It also highlights the disparity between the rich and the poor.

Subhash Ghai's 36 Farmhouse stars Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini  & Ashwini Kalsekar.

By Express News Service

Subhash Ghai-produced 36 Farmhouse will release soon on ZEE5. The film is a family drama directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma. It stars Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini  & Ashwini Kalsekar. Subhash has written the story and done the music. 

Subhash shares, “I believe change is the only constant. Especially now with OTT, people have started consuming so much content. It is amusing that we can reach out to so many people just with a click on their device. 36 Farmhouse reflects the family issues of a lot of Indian families and sheds light upon the differences between the rich and the poor. My team has put in the best work and I am sure viewers are going to enjoy watching my film on ZEE5. I am looking forward to the premiere

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India says, “We at ZEE5 aim to present original and relatable content to our audience. It is a sheer delight for us to partner with a legendary filmmaker like Subhash Ghai. 36 Farmhouse will bring you lots of entertainment and fun - with a pinch of suspense.”

