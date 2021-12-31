STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's an important story: Sharvari Wagh on second film with Yash Raj Films

The actress said that the movie belongs to 'a genre that she hasn't done before and it has a different look and feel'.

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Sharvari Wagh had her first theatrical release with Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor has completed her second film with Yash Raj Films this year. "It's not a genre that I have done before. It has a different look and feel. The story of the film is quite special and important," Sharvari, who has also wrapped up the period drama Maharaja, teases.

A reboot-sequel hybrid, Bunty Aur Babli 2 opened to mixed reactions in November. The film paired Sharvari with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji essayed the original cons from Shaad Ali's 2005 comedy.

Sharvari says she takes criticism in her stride. "It's the job of a reviewer to critique a film if they don't like it. I don't think they do it out of a personal vendetta. As actors, we should take everything with a pinch of salt, both criticism and success," she said.

Sharvari debuted with the Kabir Khan-directed series The Forgotten Army (2020). Later that year, she inked a three-film deal with YRF. The format has gotten popular with production houses bringing new actors into their fold. 

"Yash Raj started the trend of three-film contracts. Today, pretty much every banner is following it. There's no set amount of years we have to complete our contracts in. Neither are the three films set from the start," says Sharvari, clarifying that actors under YRF Talents are free to explore work on the outside.

2021 whizzed by with just a single release for Sharvari. Pandemic disruptions notwithstanding, the actor is optimistic for the new year. "I hope I'll have more announcements to make soon," she says.

