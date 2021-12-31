Kangana Ranaut receives Bimal Roy's camera as gift on the sets of new production

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared that she has received a vintage camera belonging to Bimal Roy as a gift. The camera was gifted to Kangana on the sets of her new production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The upcoming film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Avneet Kaur. Posting pictures with the camera, Kangana called it a blessing before her second directorial feature, Emergency.

"This is no ordinary day, today on the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji," Kangana wrote.

"As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing," she added, thanking Bimal Roy's family for the gesture. Bimal Roy was one of the leading filmmakers of Independent India. His best works include Do Bigha Zamin, Devdas, Madhumati, Parineeta, and others.

Emergency is a political drama based on Indira Gandhi. It is written by Ritesh Shah. In a prior statement, Kangana had said the film will ‘help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.’