Saif Ali Khan wraps up second schedule of 'Vikram Vedha' remake in Lucknow

Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is a Hindi language adaptation of Vikram Vedha (2017), starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Published: 31st December 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan (R) on the sets of Vikram Vedha

Saif Ali Khan (R) on the sets of Vikram Vedha. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Saif Ali Khan has wrapped up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The 19-day filming schedule was completed in Lucknow, variety reported. The film shot its first schedule in Abu Dhabi. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is a Hindi language adaptation of Vikram Vedha (2017). 

The original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It follows a police officer on the trail of a gangster. The Hindi version also features Radhika Apte. Saif's last release was Bunty Aur Babli 2. Besides Vikram Vedha, the actor will be seen in Adipurush. The film co-stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. 

Hrithik Roshan delivered the blockbuster War in 2020. He and Saif had worked together in the 2002 romance, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

