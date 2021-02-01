Abhimanyu Singh to star in 'Bachchan Pandey'

By Express News Service

Actor Abhimanyu Singh will play the baddie opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. The film is presently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

Bachchan Pandey is being helmed by Farhad Samji. Originally planned as a Veeram remake, the film now follows an original screenplay. It is set to release on Republic Day 2022.

Akshay had earlier shared his first-look from Bachchan Pandey on social media. It may be noted that Abhimanyu, who was last seen in Taish, is also part of Akshay’s long-pending Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohith Shetty.