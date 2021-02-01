STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Prithviraj' director hails actor Sanjay Dutt for wrapping up shooting in five days

The shooting for only Sanjay Dutt's part had been remaining which has now been wrapped up giving the film the final finishing.

Published: 01st February 2021

Sanjay Dutt is ready to join the shoot of KGF: Chapter II

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (File Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As actor Sanjay Dutt returned to the sets of period-drama 'Prithviraj' and wrapped the shooting in a quick five-day schedule, director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi heaped praises on the star terming him a 'fighter'.

"Sanjay is an extremely professional actor and we are delighted to have him in the film. We were all too worried about his health but Sanjay is a fighter and he has shown that nothing can keep him down," Dwivedi said.

"He has done a phenomenal job in Prithviraj and we can't wait for the world to see him in the film," the director added.

The shooting for only Dutt's part had been remaining which has now been wrapped up giving the film the final finishing.

"With Sanjay Dutt Ji we had a very small portion of the shoot left to be completed and we are wrapping it with a 5-day schedule. Given coronavirus and his health, of course, all possible precautions were taken to make the set a safe shooting space for him," Dwivedi said.

'Prithviraj' is Yash Raj Films' upcoming historical drama which is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless Muhammad of Ghor.

Meanwhile, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of the emperor's beloved Sanyogita.

'Prithviraj' is being helmed by Dwivedi, who directed the biggest television epic 'Chanakya' - based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning 'Pinjar.' 

