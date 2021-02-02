'A crazy ride': Actor Taapsee Pannu shares first look of next film 'Looop Lapeta'

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu shared the first look of her character 'Savi' from her upcoming film 'Looop Lapeta' and captioned it 'welcome on board a crazy ride'.

The film 'Looop Lapeta' is the Hindi remake of the German super-hit 1998 thriller 'Run Lola Run'.

"Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai -- How did I end up here? main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the sh*t pot, but the sh*t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride." wrote Taapsee on Twitter as she shared the movie poster with her fans.

Labelled as a new age thriller comedy, the film is directed by Aakash Bhatia. 'Looop Lapeta' also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for movies like "Mardaani", "Chhichhore" and "Manto".

The 1998 German original film 'Run Lola Run', starring Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu, follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

(Inputs from PTI)