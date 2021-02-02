STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with Anubhav Sinha for 'Anek', shares first look

The film, currently being shot in the North East, is reportedly an action-thriller and reunites the duo after the 2019's critically-acclaimed 'Article 15'.

Published: 02nd February 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 01:09 PM

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from film 'Anek' (Photo | Anubhav Sinha Official Twitter)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from film 'Anek' (Photo | Anubhav Sinha Official Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday announced his second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha titled "Anek".

The film, currently being shot in the North East, is reportedly an action-thriller and reunites the duo after the 2019's critically-acclaimed "Article 15", which revolved around the caste divide in the country.

Khurrana took to Instagram to share his look from the film.

"Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #Bhushankumar," he captioned a picture with Sinha, holding a clapboard.."Anek", which went on floors in the last week of January, will be extensively shot across the North East.

The film is backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 2020 release "Gulabo Sitabo" and has two more projects, romantic drama "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" and comedy 'Doctor G" lined up.

