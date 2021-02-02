STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar over drugs case

The NCB officer further stated that gangster Chinku Pathan was arrested after a substantial quantity of Mephedrone (MD) drugs were recovered during raids in Dongri area of Mumbai.

Published: 02nd February 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday evening arrested assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

The official said that Pawar was detained by the NCB in the morning and he was arrested following questioning. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that the name of Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor, had cropped up during interrogation of other accused arrested earlier in the case.

The NCB had earlier raided Pawar's residence and seized some gadgets. Rajput was found hanging at his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last few months. The central anti-drugs agency had also arrested a number of drug peddlers.

TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Rishikesh Pawar Narcotics Control Bureau NCB
