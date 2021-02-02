'Wanted to ensure Hungama 2 was more entertaining': Filmmaker Priyadarshan

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Hungama 2. The film features Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.

“Even after so many years, Hungama is still fresh in audiences’ minds and it was a challenge to ensure Hungama 2 was even more entertaining than the first installment. But the cast and the entire crew more than lived up to the expectations and I am eagerly waiting to share the film with the audience,” Priyadarshan said.

The team had multiple reasons for celebrating the occasion as the filmmaker celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

“When we started shooting for Hungama 2, we had a vision of a wholesome comedy and a thorough entertainer for all and we are quite happy with how the film has shaped up. We are now eagerly waiting to take our audience on a ride full of entertainment and laughter with Hungama 2,” said producer Ratan Jain.

The cast of Hungama 2 also includes Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.

Notably, the 2003’s Hungama starred Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen and was a success.