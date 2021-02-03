STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Quest' for best: Delhi-based band Antariksh's new song is bilingual

'Quest' attempts to question our existence as humans and more specifically, how our ego, lust for money and power overwhelmingly make us feel like we are in control.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The band Antariksh during one of their many performances

The band Antariksh during one of their many performances

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Set out to embrace the multilingual tag, Delhi-based band Antariksh has launched its latest song Quest with lyrics in both Hindi and English. Composer, vocalist and founder of the band, Varun Rajput says, “It was always my dream to not restrict Antariksh’s music to Hindi. So I thought it might be interesting to make the song bi-lingual and see how people respond to it. Also, I’ve always felt that Quest because of its heavier and intricate sound would appeal much more to the Rock/Metal listening audience which is much larger in numbers across the world. We’ve got an incredible response so far.”

​This Progressive-Rock and Fusion track is a dark, heavy and intricate song incorporating Carnatic music-inspired guitar riffs and breakdowns, a Hindustani sitar solo (Dhruv Bedi - Parikrama), and another highlight is a guitar solo section by guitar virtuoso Marty Friedman.

Marty Friedman

Rajput, who wrote the Hindi lyrics in early 2019, while driving to a rehearsal, says, “The idea to include the English lyrics actually came much later while we were working on the song’s arrangement as well iterating the lyrical parts. So the Hindi as well as the English lyrics pertain to the same lyrical theme and are two independent parts.” Like 90% of their songs, the music of Quest was also recorded first and that too over a long period starting 2019.

He says, “The mixing and mastering processes happened in mid- 2020 and the song was ready by September 2020, and we launched it in January.” According to him, Quest attempts to question our existence as humans and more specifically, how our ego, lust for money and power overwhelmingly make us feel like we are in control, while in reality we are always just responding to the stimulus. On having Friedman on board, he says, “I saw Marty play live at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender Festival in Shillong in November 2019, where our band had also played.

Coincidentally, while heading back to Delhi, Marty and his band were sitting two rows ahead of me in the aircraft. Having been a fan for years, I kept thinking how cool it would be if I could get Marty to play for Quest, which, in my head, was almost tailormade for a “Marty Friedman Guitar Solo”. When we landed at Delhi Airport, I went up to him and introduced myself and spoke to him about some of his recent music. Later, we exchanged a few messages and he agreed to play on the song.”

As Marty went back to Japan, Rajput sent him some of Antariksh’s existing songs. “He really liked them and then shared two options with me in terms of the tone - one from his rig and a DI signal in case we wanted to re-amp it. His tone was so rich, and it fits the mix perfectly.” Now, they are planning to release an animation video for Quest in February. “With all the love Quest is receiving across borders, I am super pumped to follow it up with another one of our heavier singles later in March,” he concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marty Friedman Antariksh
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp