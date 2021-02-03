STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

SC junks PIL seeking direction to CBI to submit status report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The petitioner had contended that the apex court passed an order for the CBI inquiry on August 19, 2020 and despite lapse of almost five months the probe agency is yet to conclude its investigation.

Published: 03rd February 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday junked a PIL seeking direction to the CBI to submit a status report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the plea filed by advocate Puneet Kaur Dhanda.

"We are not going to entertain this. You go to the High Court," the bench said.

The petitioner had contended that the apex court passed an order for the CBI inquiry on August 19, 2020 and despite lapse of almost five months the probe agency is yet to conclude its investigation.

"The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case," it said.

"Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheet in 90 days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe," the plea said.

It sought a direction to the CBI to complete its probe within two months and submit a final report in the concerned court.

It said Rajput was found dead in mysterious circumstances and the probe was initially conducted by Mumbai Police.

"On dissatisfaction being shown by the family of the late actor this Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an enquiry in the mysterious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput," the plea said.

The PIL said that a fair, competent, impartial and speedy investigation is the need of the hour.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed ''Kai Po Che'' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp