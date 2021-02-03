STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Netflix drops 'The Girl On The Train' trailer featuring Parineeti Chopra as an amnesia patient

The 'Ishaqzaade' star took to Instagram and shared the trailer of her Netflix film in which Chopra essays the role of an Amnesia (memory loss) patient .

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Parineeti Chopra in a still from 'The Girl on The Train' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Parineeti Chopra in a still from 'The Girl on The Train' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday dropped a gripping and suspense-filled trailer of the much-awaited Hindi language mystery thriller film 'The Girl on the Train' featuring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star took to Instagram and shared the trailer of her Netflix film in which Chopra essays the role of an Amnesia (memory loss) patient .

The one-minute fifty-five seconds trailer starts with a close up of London where one can see moving trains. The frame then captures Mira Kapoor (Parineeti) who travels through a local train each day and sees Aditi Rao Hydari and on watching her every day, Mira develops a connection with the distant stranger as she reminds Rajput of her past.

The video then shows Mira as she meets a tragic car accident with her husband, just before they were about to start their family life by welcoming a baby. On seeing Aditi living her past life, Mira gets through a line of emotions, including jealousy and self-pity. The clip then cuts to a shot when she follows Aditi through a forest, post which she is found dead in the forest.

Kriti Kulhari comes in as an investigative officer who doubts Kapoor of the murder and digs through the suspense of the murder mystery, during which she comes to know that Mira suffers from memory loss.

The trailer then shows flashes of the investigation and the events that occurred over the night of the murder, in between, Kapoor tries to remember the occurrence of events, all in dilemma.

The Netflix drama is a murder mystery with thrilling scenes and action sequences and is intriguing in every sense.

Taking to the caption, Chopra captioned the post as, "THE GIRL IN THE TRAILER*26th Feb, Netflix! #TGOTT."

'The Girl on the Train' is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film, which is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's Hollywood flick that was released back in 2016. Besides Parineeti and Hydari, the movie also stars Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, and others.

It is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Girl on the Train The Girl on the Train trailer Parineeti Chopra Netflix
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp