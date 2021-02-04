Amol Parashar to play Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham Singh'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has cast actor Amol Parashar to play the part of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in his upcoming movie "Sardar Udham Singh".

Actor Vicky Kaushal will essay the title role in the biopic on Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Parashar, who has worked in movies such as Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare", said it was his dream to be working with Sircar.

"Working with Shoojit sir has been a part of my wishlist, and the fact that it came as an opportunity to play the legendary Bhagat Singh made me feel like I have struck gold. I am excited," Parashar said in a statement.

As part of the preparation, the 34-year-old actor said he has been reading a lot of literature on the legendary freedom fighter.

The film is written by Ritesh Shah, who previously worked with Sircar in 2016's "Pink" and Shubendu Bhattacharya, who collaborated with the filmmaker on "Madras Cafe" (2013).

"Sardar Udham Singh", a Rising Sun Films Production, is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on October 2, 2020 but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parashar will also be seen in filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt's upcoming production, tentatively titled "Production No 1" from director Rishabh Seth.

