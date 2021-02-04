STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OTT space gets hitched to the great Indian wedding

While we have seen several wedding stories being narrated on the big as well as small screens, the OTT space has now started looking at the reality drama around weddings in upcoming shows.

Published: 04th February 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix show Indian Matchmaking

By IANS

NEW DELHI: From lavish setups to elaborate dance sequences to Bollywood influence in the ceremony, the Indian wedding market is worth millions of dollars, and the streaming space has started sensing the value of it. While we have seen several wedding stories being narrated on the big as well as small screens, the OTT space has now started looking at the reality drama around weddings in upcoming shows.

We take a look at upcoming shows and films that have created a buzz, and shifted spotlight on the big fat Indian wedding.

Indian Matchmaking

The Netflix show created a buzz in India when it opened elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia's journey of finding suitable matches for her wealthy clients in India and the US. The eight-part docu-series revolves around Mumbai-based matchmaker Taparia, who arranged meetings between her clients with the intention of getting them married. All of the clients were of Indian origin and based in India or the US.Priyanka and Nick's untitled sangeet dance show

Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas is creating a series inspired by their own Sangeet. It is said to be an unscripted dance competition series executive-produced by the couple and inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called the Sangeet.

"I'm doing a reality show, which is going to have couples from all ethnicities, all religions, celebrating a Sangeet. To take an Indian tradition and open it out to the world and have them understand, this is what I'm doing," Priyanka told IANS while talking about the show, which will go live on Amazon Prime Video.

The Big Day

The Netflix series follows six engaged couples as they plan their lavish dream weddings. Along with all the revelry, dance and emotions, the series will take a look at India's multibillion-dollar wedding industry. It will be released on February 14.

Namaste Wahala

The Indo-Nigerian film narrates an interracial romance with humorous and heart-wrenching hiccups. Directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the film stars Ruslaan Mumtaz and Ini Dima-Okojie. It will be released on Valentine's Day on Netflix.

"'Namaste Wahala' brings it all beautifully -- the glitter, lushness, and gorgeous colour and textures that both Nigerian and Indian cultures are so famous for! Of course, no wedding is complete without some dramatics - and Namaste Wahala does not disappoint! There are all the familiar hallmarks of Nollywood and Bollywood weddings - the nonstop drama, sheer hilarity, misunderstandings, heartwarming moments, near disasters and strong family bonds make this a definite Valentines Day 'must watch'," Ahuja wrote on her Instagram account.

TAGS
Indian wedding OTT
