'Laxmmi' actress Prachee Shah signs two Bollywood projects

By Express News Service

Actor Prachee Shah Pandya made the jump from television to film with her roles in Student Of The Year, ABCD 2, Judwaa 2, and Mulk.

Last year, she had a negative appearance in the Akshay Kumar-starrer film Laxmmi.

Presently, Prachi has signed on for two upcoming mainstream projects. The first on her slate is Om - The Battle Within, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjana Sanghi. Prachi will essay a pivotal part in the action-entertainer.

She will also be in Maddock Films’ upcoming production. The slice-of-life film stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Having recently wrapped up the Maddock project, Prachi is currently shooting for Ahmed Khan’s Om.“I am excited to be a part of two films that are so different from each other,” Prachi shared.

“My audience has been extremely kind to me all these years and I hope that I can make them proud yet again. Every film feels like a first for me and I am elated to be part of projects that will creatively push me to explore myself.”