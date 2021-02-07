STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shooting of Bobby Deol-starrer 'Love Hostel' disrupted in Punjab's Patiala due to farmers protests

The incident took place on Friday when the film's shooting was taking place at a house in Mehon village near Devigarh in Patiala district, police said.

Published: 07th February 2021 08:09 AM

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shooting of actor Bobby Deol's upcoming film 'Love Hostel' was disrupted in Punjab's Patiala district by a group of farmers protesting against the three agri laws, police said on Saturday.

Around 150-200 farmers gathered there and halted the shooting of the film, Inspector Harmanpreet Singh, Julkan police station, Patiala, said over the phone.

The protesting farmers said they will not allow the shooting as none from the actor's family spoke in favour of the protesting farmers.

The police official said Bobby Deol was not present during the time of the incident.

'Love Hostel', a crime thriller, also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

Earlier, farmers had halted the shooting of Janhvi Kapoor''s upcoming film "Good Luck Jerry" thrice.

Shooting of the film was disrupted twice in Patiala and one-time in Fatehgarh Sahib district last month.

Farmers had insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

