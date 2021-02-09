STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with UNICEF to create awareness on importance of education for kids

Published: 09th February 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and UNICEF have collaborated to create awareness on how education can lead children to harness the full potential of the internet.

Speaking about the occasion, the 'Vicky Donor' actor highlighted the importance of encouraging children to explore the internet and fuel their ambitions.

"The online world presents such a great chance for children to learn and share their ideas. This Safer Internet Day, let's encourage children, especially girls to explore the internet and fuel their ambitions and dreams for a promising future," said Ayushmann.

The 36-year-old actor also threw light on the endless learning opportunities that the internet provides to children.

"The opportunities presented by the internet are endless. Children can learn more and share their ideas with the world. The internet is full of ideas and imagination, much like the mind of a child," he said.

"There are also dangers, but through education, we can empower children to stay safe online. This Safer Internet Day, let's work to end violence online and make the online world a safer space for every child," the actor added.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (2018), every hour five cases of child sexual abuse are reported in India. The National Family Health Survey - 4 reveals that one in five adolescent girls experience physical violence since age 15 and that 99 per cent of school children are subject to physical and mental abuse by teachers (according to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights 2012).

Ayushmann is the Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, has an impressive line-up of films including Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek, Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'.

