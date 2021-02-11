STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rahul Bhat to play 40-year-old in Sanjeev Kaul’s 'Man Naked'

Rahul Bhat plays a 40-year-old man named Ronnie in Sanjeev Kaul’s single-shot film Man Naked. 

Published: 11th February 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rahul Bhat

Bollywood actor Rahul Bhat (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Rahul Bhat plays a 40-year-old man named Ronnie in Sanjeev Kaul’s single-shot film Man Naked. 
Ronnie, a struggling actor, gets drunk and passes out naked only to hear the doorbell ring in the middle of the night. In a bizarre turn of events, his destiny changes as video clips of his naked self go viral on the Internet and Ronnie becomes a star.

Man Naked was a finalist at the Tokyo International Film Festival and semi-finalist at Montreal Film Festival. It got an official selection at Venice Shorts, Cannes Independent Film Festival, and Goa Film Festival. In a first, Rahul has gone completely naked for the film. The unit had to undergo several mock shoots with real cameras and technicians to get it in a single shot.

“The challenge of doing this part was not only that it was a single shot film but I had to be totally naked in most of it,” Rahul shared.  Also, I had to remember an entire prose from the Soul of Lilith and perform the monologue in the middle of the single shot in one take.”

Sanjeev Kaul, the director, added, “I wanted to portray an actor struggling to crack the formula for success and take his talent to the world. The film follows him over the course of one night in Mumbai. The idea of shooting the film entirely in one shot came from the need to be with our protagonist at every step.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Bhat Sanjeev Kaul Man Naked
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp