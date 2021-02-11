STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Madanna begin filming for 'Mission Majnu'

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, "Mission Majnu" is the debut directorial venture of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

Published: 11th February 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Madanna starring in 'Mission Majnu'. (Photo | Twitter/@SidMalhotra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Madanna on Thursday commenced shooting for their upcoming film "Mission Majnu".

Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

Malhotra, the star of films such as "Kapoor and Sons" and Ek Villain", took to Instagram to share the news of shooting start.

"A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day one," Malhotra wrote alongside a picture, in which he is seen holding the script of the film with Madanna.

The 36-year-old actor will be seen as a RAW agent, who leads the mission.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, "Mission Majnu" is the debut directorial venture of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

The director said the team is exciting production on the project.

"The entire team was eagerly waiting to shoot with Sid to begin the exciting journey that lies ahead. Finally that day is here," Bagchi said in a statement.

"Mission Majnu" will mark Mandanna's foray into Hindi movie industry.

She is best known for starring in Kannada film "Anjani Putra" and Telugu title "Geetha Govindam".

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, known for films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "The Sky is Pink", is producing the espionage thriller via his RSVP Movies along with "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" producer Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

