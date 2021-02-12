‘1962: The War In The Hills has been a surreal experience’

By Express News Service

Actor Rohan Gandotra will be seen in the upcoming war-epic series 1962: The War In The Hills. He will essay the role of Karan, best friend to Kishan (Akash Thosar) and a brave soldier who is part of the battalion.Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series is fronted by Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, Annup Sonii and Mahie Gill amongst others. The cast and crew filmed in tough locations in Ladakh and elsewhere.

Speaking about the challenges he faced, Rohan shared, “It’s been a surreal experience working on 1962: The War In The Hills. I remember we also shot in places like Ladakh and I recall facing issues like sleepless nights or difficulty in breathing.

Shooting in high terrain can be a challenge, especially with harsh weather conditions. But we trained really well and once we got to the shot, everything made sense. It made me wonder - if we find it so tough to shoot for a few days, imagine what our soldiers go through on a daily basis.”1962: The War In The Hills will drop on February 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.