Ek Villain Returns to release on Feb 11, 2022

Director Mohit Suri had earlier announced he’s working on a sequel to his 2014 hit Ek Villain. On Thursday, the makers of Ek Villain Returns released a digital poster of the film. The poster offers a glimpse into the world of Ek Villain Returns with the famous yellow smiley of the prequel. It also reveals that the film will release on February 11, 2022, exactly a year later from today.

Sharing his excitement, Mohit said, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared, “Ek Villain has been one of Balaji’s most loved and commercially successful films and as we gear up to take the franchise forward with a stellar cast, the aim is to create a massive theatrical experience.

7 years later, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ bigger, better and edgier!”Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Ek Villain was a big success. The film and it’s mesmerising soundtrack has remained etched in the hearts of the audience till date. We hope that we can repeat history with Ek Villain Returns. It is going to bigger and better this time.”