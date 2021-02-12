STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse from 'nonstop action shift' for 'Dhaakad'

Alongside the picture that also sees director Razneesh Ghai photobombing the 33-year-old actor, Kangana revealed that she had been continuously working on the action scenes for the film.

Published: 12th February 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of 'Dhaakad' (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared a picture of herself in a bruised look and revealed how she has been working over 14 hours for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'.

The 'Queen' star, who seems to be prepping hard for 'Dhaakad' in Madhya Pradesh, took to Instagram and shared a picture that sees her in a fiery and bruised look as she is clad in an all-black outfit with her hair tied up in a high pony.

Alongside the picture that also sees director Razneesh Ghai photobombing the 33-year-old actor, Kangana revealed that she had been continuously working on the action scenes for the film.

She captioned the post, "10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled into the morning but our chief @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga (You give me blood, I'll give you freedom)..Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad."

The post garnered more than two lakh likes within two hours of being shared on the photo-sharing application.

'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie. The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Dhaakad', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Kangana Ranaut shooting Razneesh Ghai
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp