Rickshaw driver's daughter and runaway kid, meet Manya Singh, the Miss India 2020 Runner-up

By Online Desk

Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, bagged the VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 title.

Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 while Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up.

The journey of runner-up Manya Singh is a special one and has caught the attention of many post her win.

Singh, daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver, hails from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. A runaway kid at 14, Singh's ordeal to reach the top shows how hard the path to success is for the common people.

"I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dream," said Manya Singh in an Instagram post.

The Miss Uttar Pradesh winner said that all the clothes she used were hand-me-downs and she yearned for books, but luck wasn't in her favour.

"I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare," Singh added.

"I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams," she said.

She believes that education is the strongest weapon one can have with themselves at all times. Keeping this in mind, she is now preparing for further education in management studies.

In a nationwide virtual hunt, a total of 31 finalists were shortlisted for the finale that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The jury panel comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Miss World 2019 - 2nd Runner-up and Miss World Asia 2019; Suman Rao crowned her successor Manasa Varanasi who will represent India at the Miss World pageant that is scheduled to take place later this year.

(With PTI inputs)