Bollywood star Dia Mirza flaunts her mehendi ahead of wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, ahead of her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, shared a picture flaunting her henna laden hands.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor took to her Instagram story and shared a picture, ahead of her nuptials, giving fans a glimpse of her stunning mehendi. She posted a photo of her intricate, floral mehendi and wrote 'PYAR' along with it.

Sources close to Dia have reported that she is getting married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and the wedding will take place on Monday afternoon at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. The ceremony has been kept under wraps and will be the second marriage for both of them.

Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly.