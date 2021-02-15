Nora Fatehi to star in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3?

By Express News Service

Earlier, speculations were rife that choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza has begun his work for the third installment of ABCD. Recently, Nora Fatehi was spotted with Remo D’Souza and his wife, and it is now rumoured that the actor will play a role in ABCD 3.

Nora Fatehi’s 2020 began with a blockbuster performance in Remo’s Street Dancer. Nora was also amongst the first ones to visit Remo when the latter suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital.

Even though the news wouldn’t be a surprise, given the well-known, impeccable dancing skills of Nora Fatehi, the news about the casting is yet to be confirmed.

Notably, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, the first film in the franchise, released in 2013 and featured Prabhudheva alongside Ganesh Acharya, Kay Kay Menon, Lauren Gottlieb, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Salman Yusuff Khan. ABCD 2, which released in 2015, featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.