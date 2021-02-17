Roohi trailer out: Janhvi Kapoor spooks Rajkummar Rao

By Express News Service

The trailer for Roohi begins with, “The magic of cinemas return.” It’s a direct invitation to viewers to overcome their inhibitions and venture out.

Co-incidentally, the film too is about characters who must overcome their fear and walk the mile.

It’s about a witch, Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor), who steals brides from their wedding night. She’s locked up in a cabin in the hoods, where two boys, played by Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, must attend to her.

They consult various shamans, but fail to exorcise the ghost. Finally, an answer appears: to save the brides, they must marry off Roohi.

Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta (Kaamyaab).

WATCH TRAILER: