Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he couldn’t do 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi was meant to make his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian remake of Forrest Gump starring Aamir Khan. However, the Tamil star had to quit the project amid rumours of failing to shed weight.

Now, in a new report, Vijay has clarified why he couldn’t do the film. Vijay revealed that Aamir had personally flown down to Chennai to offer him the role. After listening to Aamir’s narration, Vijay immediately said yes. But then Covid-19 happened and all his plans went out of whack.

After the lockdown, he had five films to complete. As a result, he couldn’t make time for Laal Singh Chaddha. On murmurs of being asked to quit the project over his weight, Vijay said he’s very comfortable with his mind and body. “Whatever project I go to, they go with me,” the actor was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Vijay also mentioned that he has great respect for Aamir Khan. He said it will be an honour to work with the star in the future.