Zee5’s horror film 'The Wife' to release on March 19

By Express News Service

Zee5’s horror film The Wife is all set for a release on March 19. Directed by debutant Sarmad Khan, the film marks actor Gurmeet Chaudhary’s first solo film as a hero.

In the film, Gurmeet and actor Sayani Datta play a married couple, who move into a new apartment, only to come across a malevolent spirit.

"This is my first solo lead and you’ll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar. The script is so fresh, you’ll find the movie to be a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama," says Gurmeet.

“Most horror stories tragically are quite predictable, especially for those who love this genre and can end up mostly guessing what’s going to happen next. Yet, with this film, you can’t know anything for sure till you’ve arrived at the end of it,” added Gurmeet.

Speaking about his debut film, director Sarmad Khan said, “What makes The Wife unique is its urban setting and its matter-of-fact approach in presenting supernatural events.”

He added, “I am a huge fan of the horror genre and to be able to make my debut in one is the most exciting feeling ever. The entire experience of being a part of such a wonderful film has been a very fulfilling one indeed.”Notably, Ram Gopal Varma’s 2003 horror film Bhoot dealt with a similar concept.