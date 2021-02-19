Can't describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is: Neeti Mohan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child with husband, actor Nihaar Pandya. On Thursday, she posted to reveal how privileged she feels to be blessed with motherhood.

Neeti posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Can't describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It's a miracle that there is life growing inside of you. A small heart beating and tiny little feet kicking from time to time. And now that the baby can hear from the womb I love singing all the more."

"This connection and creation is unique and so attuned to Mother Nature. Only when you experience you know what a privilege it is to prepare for motherhood. For now, I am filled with excitement and gratitude. My Love to all the Mammas and mommies -to be out there," she added.

Neeti and Nihaar announced the news that they are expecting a child on February 15 through an Instagram post on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.