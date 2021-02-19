Stunt expert Stefan Richter joins Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is currently working on Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has roped in action director Stefan Richter for the film.

Richter is known for the larger-than-life yet realistic action choreography, which is very evident in action sequences he directed in 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson, and Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2, Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2, and Ajith Kumar's Billa 2.

Ayushmann Khuranna, while speaking about the development says, "Anek is the biggest film of my career in terms of scale, and Anubhav Sinha is leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a huge big-screen experience with his vision. It is true that Stefan Richter has been roped in for our film. He comes in with a wealth of knowledge and has been an architect for big-scale action movies around the world."

He added that he would be doing something new in the film courtesy of Ritcher. "With his craft, the action sequences of Anek will match global standards and give audiences a thrilling visual experience. Anubhav sir and Stefan are making me do something that is extremely new for me. As an artiste, I relish doing different things and constantly explore myself. Anek is taking me on a new journey that I'm really enjoying," the actor added.