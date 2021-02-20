Aamir Khan to wrap up the final schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil  

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan will wrap up the final schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil. The team is waiting for conditions in Kargil to improve for a smooth-sailing shoot.

"The team is waiting for the snow to melt so that the team can go ahead and shoot the Kargil war sequence in the month of May-June. This sequence is of great importance to the film's plot," said a source close to the project.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Indian remake of Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. "Aamir who is known to be a perfectionist has made Laal Singh Chaddha his passion," the source added.

"What's more, he's even looking into the edit and backend work of the film himself. He's completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film hundred percent," he added.