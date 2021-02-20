Sanya Malhotra learns Thai boxing during Maldives vacation

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra is on a vacation in Maldives and while relaxing amid the sun and the sand, she is using free time to sharpen her Thai boxing skills under the guidance of a top expert, too.

"Sanya is exploring all fitness activities in Maldives. She went scuba diving and also learnt Thai boxing, for which she took two to three classes from the native expert Uaichai Prangsuwan there," said a source.

The actress "usually practices boxing in Mumbai regularly with her trainer Tridev Pandey, a national level athlete", the source added..

Sanya will next be seen in Guneet Monga's "Pagglaitt", and "Meenakshi Sundereshwar" opposite Abhimany Dassani, besides "Love Hostel" with Vikrant Massey.