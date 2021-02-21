STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' books Independence Day weekend for release

Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

Published: 21st February 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

John Abraham in 'Attack'

John Abraham in 'Attack' (Photo| Twitter/ @TheJohnAbraham)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Action film "Attack", starring John Abraham, is slated to be released in theatres on August 13, the makers announced on Sunday. Based on a true story of a hostage crisis, "Attack" also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation. "Attack" is a joint collaboration between Abraham's production banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions.

The actor said "Attack" aligned with his vision to make entertaining and high-on-content films. "At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience. Releasing the film in theatres this Independence weekend, adds to my excitement," Abraham said in a statement.

The "Satyameva Jayate" star described the film as a "taut action entertainer" and said it ticked all the boxes for him. "Attack" was originally announced for an August 2020 release but was delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Gada said the the team's decision to release the film in theatres is an extension of their support to film exhibitors and cinema hall owners who suffered losses last year due to the pandemic. "By planning to bring it to theatres on 13th August 2021, we are standing by film exhibitors and theatre owners who have survived a very difficult year during the COVID-19 crisis. John and his production house have conceived a phenomenal film and people will flock to watch it on the big screen!" the producer said.

Kapoor said "Attack" chronicles an "engaging and important story". "It's a pleasure to release the film on Independence (Day) weekend when its story will resonate with people even more," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attack John Abraham Attack release date Jacqueline Fernandez Rakul Preet Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp