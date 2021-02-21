STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child; thank well wishers for love and support

While the star couple, who had announced the pregnancy in August, welcomed a baby boy, Saif said that both the baby and Kareena were healthy.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday, thanked well wishers for their love and support.

The star couple had announced the pregnancy in August. Their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan, is four. Saif (50) said that both the baby and Kareena were healthy. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," the "Tandav" actor said in a statement.

Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital early morning, gave birth around 9 am. "She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI earlier in the day.

Family members and industry colleagues took to social media to congratulate the couple. Actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her younger sister, Kareena as a child, in the arms of their father. "That's my sis when she was a new born and now she's a mama once again! And I'm a masi (aunt) again so excited," Karisma captioned the picture.

Actor Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of herself with niece Kareena, along with actor son Ranbir and daughter, fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. "Congratulations Kareena and Saif. One more addition to the cuties," she wrote in the caption.

Riddhima shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations Bebo and Saif. It's a boy." Fashion designer and close friend of the couple Manish Malhotra tweeted, "Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan."

Actor Neha Dhupia extended her wishes to the couple and said it was the "best news ever". "Congratulations, @kareenakapoorkhan, Saif and Taimur," wrote actor Dia Mirza on her Instagram Story.

Kareena (40) and Saif welcomed their first child, Taimur on December 20, 2016. Taimur has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Taimur Aurangzeb Saifeena Saa Ali Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp