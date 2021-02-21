Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bhediya' to release in April 2022

By PTI

MUMBAI: Horror comedy "Bhediya", starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like 2019 comedy "Bala" and "Stree" (2018).

Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, the film is part of his horror-comedy universe comprising "Stree" and the upcoming "Roohi", which features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. Kapoor on Sunday made the announcement on Instagram. "'Roohi' welcomes 'Bhediya' to its scary world. In cinemas 14th April, 2022," she captioned the teaser.

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, "Bhediya" also stars Abhishek Banerjee of "Paatal Lok" fame and "Angrezi Medium" star Deepak Dobriyal. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films like "Bala" and "Made In China".

"Bhediya" will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, "Dilwale". Meanwhile, "Roohi" is scheduled to be released theatrically on March 11. The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

It will be one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.