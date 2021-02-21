STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Priyanka Chopra sends sweet surprise to Nick Jonas as he gears up for 'SNL'

The video also showcased an arch of balloons spelled out as 'SNL' in their living room.

Published: 21st February 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: As her husband, Nick Jonas is set to make his debut on the popular night comedy showcase 'Saturday Light Live', actor Priyanka Chopra rooted for her partner and sent a sweet surprise to him.

The 'Baywatch' actor who has been holed up in London for over a month due to her shoot schedules and the lockdown, surprised Nick with a thoughtful gift. The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram and posted a clip. The clip is from the duo's home in which Chopra got their space back home decorated with balloons that read 'Congratulations, Nick'.

The video also showcased an arch of balloons spelled out as 'SNL' in their living room.

Expressing his happiness of receiving the sweet surprise, the 'Chains' crooner said in the video, "So, this happened," and then went on to give his fans a good look at the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor's surprise.

Jonas captioned the video as "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you @priyankachopra you're the best. SNL here we come!."

The 'Fashion' star also shared the SNL announcement on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "So proud."

According to People Magazine, the 'Sucker' singer has been tapped to serve as the host and musical guest for the first time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Saturday Light Live
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp