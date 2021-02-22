STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

2021: Comic con lives on

While the Capital is still the site of the Annual Indian Comics Convention, the property has since expanded into Comic Con Express.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Cosplayers at Delhi Comic Con 2019 edition

Cosplayers at Delhi Comic Con 2019 edition.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

This will be the first year after the last 10 that Delhi’s event calendar won’t kick off with the Comic Con India, thanks to Covid. Over the last decade, every February, the Capital is overrun with caped crusaders and other costumed characters from all manner of entertainment media, while the creators and stars of the various franchises flew down to Delhi to interact with their legions of fans.

Jatin Varma, Founder
of Comic Con India

Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, and its many ancillary properties, is determined to not let the 10th anniversary of the Indian edition of the world’s largest celebration of geek-dom pass by without, well, a celebration.
“It obviously is not being held at its usual time, but later in the year, hopefully in the autumn-winter season, once there are more vaccines and vaccinated people out there, we’ll celebrate the occasion with a bang,” says Varma, 36, clearly itching to get out into the arenas of his making.

What began as a relatively small event, relegated to one corner of South Delhi’s Dilli Haat in 2011’s sunny February, with a few hundred fans with even fewer in costume and a limited line-up of events and comic book writers and artists, has since gone into boss mode.

Now held across stadia like the JLN Stadium and the NSIC grounds, the mega-event boasts lakh of visitors and fans, with flying visits by creators and stars of global entertainment powerhouses ranging from HBO to well, everything that Disney owns, as well a sprinkling of legendary comic artists and writers from the old days of ink and print. It is, after all, Comic Con.

“Of course, like with everyone else, we have adapted to more digital media and have seen some great responses with online events, but conventions are still very much an inperson experience, and the whole team is looking to get back out there,” says the media entrepreneur. Out there is more than just Delhi’s Comic Con.

While the Capital is still the site of the Annual Indian Comics Convention, the property has since expanded into Comic Con Express; Mumbai Film and Comic Con, Bangalore Comic Con and Hyderabad Comic Con.

“We had introduced Ahmedabad Comic Con last year just before the situation got serious and social gatherings began to be restricted. Hopefully, we’ll get back to all those cities later this year,” he says. Varma points out that since the conventions are held outdoors, there’s significantly less risk of infection as compared to indoor functions.

He believes that if all social distancing norms are followed and more people get vaccinated, authorities will be inclined to allow large social gatherings, at least after summer. That means we should be in for a winter of content.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comic Con Comic Con 2021
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp