Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for 'Dasvi'
Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm 'Dasvi' from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for 'Pink' and 'Batla House'.
Published: 22nd February 2021 06:15 PM | Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 06:15 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled "Dasvi". The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday.
Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm "Dasvi" from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for "Pink" and "Batla House". "From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.
Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY#Dasvi Shoot Begins…@yamigautam @NimratOfficial #DineshVijan @LeyzellSandeep #ShobhanaYadav @TusharJalota @writish #KumarVishwas @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA #AmitabhBhattacharya @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms @jiostudios @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/W14vStLECH— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 22, 2021
Bachchan (45), took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary. The poster features the "Ludo" star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard. "'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.
The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. Apart from "Dasvi", Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Bob Biswas" and "The Big Bull", inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.