Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for 'Dasvi'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled "Dasvi". The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm "Dasvi" from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for "Pink" and "Batla House". "From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

Bachchan (45), took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary. The poster features the "Ludo" star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard. "'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. Apart from "Dasvi", Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Bob Biswas" and "The Big Bull", inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.