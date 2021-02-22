STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana-Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek' to release in September

The film, currently being shot in the North East, is reportedly an action-thriller and renuites the duo after the 2019's critically-acclaimed 'Article 15'.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from film 'Anek' (Photo | Anubhav Sinha Official Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming project "Anek", starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on September 17, makers announced on Monday. The film, currently being shot in the North East, is reportedly an action-thriller and renuites the duo after the 2019's critically-acclaimed "Article 15", which revolved around the caste divide in the country.

"Anek" is backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. "Naam #Anek, lekin release date ek! See you on September 17, 2021," the official handle of T-Series wrote.

The film went on floors in the last week of January and will be extensively shot across the North East. This is the second 2021 film release announcement for Khurrana, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo".

His romantic drama "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, will release in theatres on July 9. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

