STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'It is not me': Anupam Kher gives clarification over viral photo with mother

In the picture, Anupam's mother and brother can be seen smiling at the camera while wearing traditional Indian outfits.

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a social media post, giving clarification over a viral photo. The 'Saaransh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an old monochromatic picture of a young boy, who closely resembled him, posing for the camera with his mother beside him.

Clarifying the confusion, Anupam wrote, "Story of this pic; This beautiful pic going viral on social media is that of my mother and my brother #Raju. It is not me. Every small city, especially a hill station used to have a famous photo studio. In Shimla, it was Roshan studios. Families once in a few months used to take pictures together and these pictures used to get displayed on the walls of our homes. This is one such pic."

He continued, "I have no idea how my brother sneaked a solo picture with Dulari. But it is beautiful. Don't you agree? #DulariRocks #Memories #Trivia #BlackAndWhite #Mother #Brother @rajukherofficial". In the picture, Anupam's mother and brother can be seen smiling at the camera while wearing traditional Indian outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 65-year-old actor will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'. This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

Apart from 'Happy Birthday', Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Kher Anupam Kher photo Anupam Kher mother
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp