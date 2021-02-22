STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jacqueline Fernandez begins shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Earlier in the day, both co-stars Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi announced that they had finished shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Published: 22nd February 2021 04:14 PM

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (L) and Akshay kumar in a poster of Bachchan Pandey

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (L) and Akshay Kumar in a poster of Bachchan Pandey. (Photo| Facebook and Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday began filming her upcoming action-comedy "Bachchan Pandey", featuring Akshay Kumar. The actor started her shoot for the Sajid Nadiadwala-backed project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Fernandez has previously worked with the "Kesari" star in films like 2015 drama "Brothers", and the second and third installment of comedy franchise, "Housefull". The 35-year-old took to Instagram and posted a picture with Kumar from the film.

"The most excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?" she captioned the picture.

"Bachchan Pandey" is directed by Farhad Samji, best known for "Housefull 4". The film will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. The cast also features actors Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier in the day, both Sanon and Warsi announced they had finished shooting for "Bachchan Pandey".

Warsi took to Twitter and shared a picture with Kumar. "Wrapped up #BachchanPandey . This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented and really wonderful people. @kritisanon, @Asli_Jacqueline, @akshaykumar, @NGEMovies, @farhad_samji Thank you so much," he posted.

Apart from "Bachchan Pandey", Fernandez will also be seen in John Abraham-led "Attack", Saif Ali Khan starrer horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus", an adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors".

