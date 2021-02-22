Jacqueline Fernandez begins shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday began filming her upcoming action-comedy "Bachchan Pandey", featuring Akshay Kumar. The actor started her shoot for the Sajid Nadiadwala-backed project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Fernandez has previously worked with the "Kesari" star in films like 2015 drama "Brothers", and the second and third installment of comedy franchise, "Housefull". The 35-year-old took to Instagram and posted a picture with Kumar from the film.

"The most excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?" she captioned the picture.

"Bachchan Pandey" is directed by Farhad Samji, best known for "Housefull 4". The film will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. The cast also features actors Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier in the day, both Sanon and Warsi announced they had finished shooting for "Bachchan Pandey".

Wrapped up #BachchanPandey . This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people. ⁦@kritisanon⁩ , ⁦@Asli_Jacqueline⁩ , ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ , ⁦@NGEMovies⁩ , ⁦@farhad_samji⁩ Thank you so much pic.twitter.com/QHdLl6G5z7 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 22, 2021

Warsi took to Twitter and shared a picture with Kumar. "Wrapped up #BachchanPandey . This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented and really wonderful people. @kritisanon, @Asli_Jacqueline, @akshaykumar, @NGEMovies, @farhad_samji Thank you so much," he posted.

Apart from "Bachchan Pandey", Fernandez will also be seen in John Abraham-led "Attack", Saif Ali Khan starrer horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus", an adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors".