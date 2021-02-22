STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nawazuddin, Neha Sharma to shoot for Jogira Sara Ra Ra! from February 25

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma will share screen space for the first time in Jogira Sara Ra Ra!  Actors Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty have also joined the cast.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Neha Sharma

Actor Neha Sharma

By Express News Service

Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film will be shot in Barabanki town, a tiny quaint and beautiful locale near Lucknow. This will be followed by schedules in Lucknow, Rahimabad and Benaras.

Director Kushan Nandy says, “Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is a quirky romantic comedy about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. We begin our start to finish schedule with all of them, from the end of this month, and go on right until the middle of April.

It’s exciting to work with Nawaz once again and create something diametrically opposite of what we did last time.” Nawaz and Kushan had earlier collaborated on Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017).

Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, Touchwood Multimedia Creations, Kiran Shyam Shroff is the Creative Producer and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

