STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu starts filming for Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

Pannu took to Instagram and posted a picture with the 48-year-old director, similar to the one they clicked on the sets of "Manmarziyaan", three years ago.

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Taapsee Pannu

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu has begun shooting for director Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller "Dobaaraa".

The project marks the filmmaker-actor duo's third collaboration after 2018 hit "Manmarziyaan" and biographical drama "Saand Ki Aankh", which had Kashyap on board as producer.

Pannu took to Instagram and posted a picture with the 48-year-old director, similar to the one they clicked on the sets of "Manmarziyaan", three years ago.

"Because some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Ready to create more memories because we were running out of manmarziyaan stories to tell. Anurag Kashyap, let's do this #Dobaaraa," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

"Dobaaraa" is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.

The film is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap's 2020 Netflix movie "Choked".

Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production are also producing.

Apart from "Dobaaraa", Pannu has thriller "Haseen Dillruba", sports-drama "Rashmi Rocket" and "Loop Lapeta", Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller "Run Lola Run", in the works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Anurag Kashyap Dobaaraa
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp