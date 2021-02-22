STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

TV actress Rubina Dilaik wins 'Bigg Boss 14', Rahul Vaidya first runner-up

Dilaik is known for featuring on shows like "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

Published: 22nd February 2021 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik

Dilaik, 33, entered the house with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla and remained an audience favourite right from the show's debut in October.

By PTI

MUMBAI: TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Sunday beat nemesis and singer Rahul Vaidya to emerge as the winner of reality show "Bigg Boss" season 14.

Dilaik is known for featuring on shows like "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

Superstar Salman Khan, who is the host of the reality show, announced the winner from the show's set put up in suburban Mumbai's Filmcity.

Dilaik, 33, entered the house with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla and remained an audience favourite right from the show's debut in October.

From revelations about her rocky marriage, rivalry with Vaidya to her aggressive attitude, Dilaik was one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Besides Dilaik and Vaidya, the other three finalists of the show were actors Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.

Tamboli, who re-entered the show after being evicted, was the second runner-up, followed by Goni who stood fourth.

Sawant, who was one of the biggest entertainers in the "Bigg Boss" house, was the first to leave during the finale as she took Rs 14 lakh prize money that was up for grabs by the five finalists.

Sawant entered season 14 as a "challenger" -- along with TV personalities Vikas Gupta, Kashmeera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan.

The finale saw special appearances by veteran actor Dharmendra and dancer-actor Nora Fatehi.

Dharmendra performed a scene from his 1975 blockbuster "Sholay" with Khan and Sawant joining him.

Fatehi danced to some of her popular numbers with the "Bharat" star.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who will be seen on the third season of "Dance Deewane", appeared on the show with a video message for the contestants.

The latest season of the Colors TV show was held without the live audience in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp