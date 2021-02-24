STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Janhvi Kapoor shares note from mother Sridevi on her third death anniversary 

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018.

Published: 24th February 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Filmfare_Awards_2019

Late actress Sridevi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday shared a handwritten note from her late mother Sridevi to mark the superstar's third death anniversary.

The "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" actor took to Instagram and posted the note, with the caption, "Miss you."  "I love you my labbu.You are the best baby in the world," the handwritten note read.

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018.

Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.

The actor was married to producer Boney Kapoor and shared two daughters -- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, seemingly from a vacation.

Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film "Kandan Karunai" and transitioned to adult roles when she turned 13 with "Moondru Mudichu" (1976), another Tamil film.

She made her Hindi film debut as a child artiste in 1975 hit "Julie" and continued ruling the south Indian film industry where she established herself as a leading heroine with films "16 Vayathinile" (Tamil), "Thulavarsham" (Malayalam), "Padaharella Vayasu" (Telugu), "Priya" (Kannada-Tamil), among several others.

In an impressive career, spanning five decades, she dominated the commercial space in cinema in the '80s and '90s with Hindi films, including "Chandni", "Sadma", "ChaalBaaz", "Lamhe", "Khuda Gawah", and "Judaai".

Sridevi returned to the screen after a hiatus of 15 years with "English Vinglish" (2012), which she followed up with Tamil film "Puli" (2015) and 2017's "Mom", which earned Sridevi the National Award for best actress posthumously.

She is often regarded as the Indian cinema's first woman superstar who straddled the parallel worlds of southern films across and Bollywood.

Sridevi passed away few months before Janhvi, 23, made her screen debut with "Dhadak" and is gearing up for her upcoming "Roohi".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi Sridevi death anniversary
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp