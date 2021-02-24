STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tandav case: Amazon Prime's Aparna Purohit records statement at Hazratganj police station

On January 18, an FIR had been registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of the web series 'Tandav' Ali Abbas Zafar.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:30 AM

A still from 'Tandav' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit reached Hazratganj police station to record her statement in a case related to web series 'Tandav' for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

BJP leader Ram Kadam had earlier said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against 'Tandav'. Expressing similar concerns, BJP leader Manoj Kotak had written a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Supreme Court on January 27 refused to grant interim protection from arrest to actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and makers of web series 'Tandav' and allowed them to approach High Courts for relief from arrest or quashing of FIRs.

A Delhi Court on January 23 adjourned the hearing in a criminal complaint seeking action against the makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer web series 'Tandav' for April 19, 2021. 

