Arjun Rampal wraps up 'Dhaakad' shoot, calls it 'one hell of a film'

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is expected to hit screens on October 1.

Published: 26th February 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal has completed the shoot for the upcoming action film Dhaakad. He plays the antagonist Rudraveer in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer.

Rampal posted a picture with the entire team of the film on Instagram and captioned it as "one hell of a film".

Sharing the photos, he wrote: "Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing teams I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film. @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @kanganaranaut @hunar.mukut @divyadutta25 @deepakmukut @sohamrockstrent @writish1 @tetsuonagata @krulz59 #Dhaakad #madhyapradesh #Bhopal #Sarni."

The actor shot for the film over the past few months in Bhopal.

