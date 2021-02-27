Bhoomi Pednekar celebrates six years of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', walks down memory lane

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday celebrated the six-year anniversary of her debut movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', which released back in 2015.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor was catapulted to stardom with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' (DLKH), in which she played the role of an overweight girl who stands up for her rights.

Bhumi believes that her debut film, directed by Sharat Katariya, was a milestone moment that paved her path to glory.

She was recently shooting in Rishikesh for her next movie 'Badhaai Do,' in the same house where 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' was shot. Overwhelmed by the coincidence, she took to Instagram and shared a video.

She captioned the post as, "A trip down memory lane, as I visit the place where it all started :) #6yearsofdumlagakehaisha #gratitude #livingthedream."